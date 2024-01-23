Listen to NPR's special coverage of the 2024 New Hampshire presidential primary

Updated January 24, 2024 at 9:38 AM ET

Voting concludes Tuesday in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary election.

Listen to NPR's special coverage by clicking the button above.

You can also stream NPR's coverage on many public radio stations and also listen to it on the NPR app.

For updates, analysis and results, follow NPR's liveblog.

And be sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcastfor a post-primary recap after live coverage ends — and also the NPR Politics newsletter.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.