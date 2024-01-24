© 2024 WKNO FM
Ross Gay on inciting joy while dining with sorrow | It's Been a Minute

January 24, 2024

Looking for joy? Then it might be worth exploring your sorrow. In his collection of essays, Inciting Joy (https://www.rossgay.net/inciting-joy) , poet Ross Gay considers the breadth of joy, arguing that it can be found – and even strengthened – in life's hardest moments. After all, those are the times when we rely on one another.

Brittany Luse (https://www.npr.org/people/1123917129...) sits down with the poet to discuss the complexity of joy and creating meaning in life.
