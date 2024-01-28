3 U.S. troops were killed and 34 wounded in a drone strike on a base in Jordan

Updated January 28, 2024 at 3:07 PM ET

A drone strike linked to Iran killed three U.S. service members and wounded at least 34 others — and that number is likely to rise, according to U.S. officials.

The unmanned aerial drone struck American troops stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border overnight. The attack occurred at a support base known as Tower 22 and likely hit a barracks, a U.S. defense official told NPR.

Tower 22 supports the Al-Tanf Garrison in southeastern Syria, where U.S. special operations have long operated in tandem with other countries in combatting Islamic State militants.

A U.S. official told NPR that the service members' injuries vary, with many suffering from traumatic brain injury. There are also several cases of shrapnel wounds and spinal injuries.

It marks the the first deadly attack on U.S. forces in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

The attack comes amid the war in the Middle East which was triggered by the Hamas attacks on Israel in October. The U.S. has been attempting to contain the conflict and prevent a from spreading wider in the region.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of militias backed by Iran, claimed credit for the attack. The group called it revenge for America's military presence in the region and the Palestinian death toll in Gaza.

It claimed to have attacked a total of four military bases on Sunday — three of which are U.S. bases in Syria and on the Syrian-Jordanian border, and one belonging to Israel. There has been no confirmation of other attacks from U.S. officials.

On Sunday, the White House said it was still gathering information but the administration said it is committed to fighting terrorism will retaliate.

"Have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing," President Biden said in a statement.

Central Command said it is in the process of notifying the families of the service members.

About 900 U.S. troops are stationed in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq, largely to help fight ISIS. Since the Israel-Hamas war started, Iranian-linked forces have carried out more than 140 attacks in those two countries.

Earlier this month, Central Command said a "number" of U.S. military personnel were evaluated for traumatic brain injuries after Iran-backed groups launched multiple ballistic missiles and rockets on an airbase in western Iraq. Most of the missiles were intercepted but at least one Iraqi service member was wounded, it added.

In December, three U.S. service members were injured, one critically, by a drone strike in northern Iraq. In response, the U.S. said it carried outmultiple airstrikes against facilities used by militants.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more. NPR's Tom Bowman and Jane Arraf in Jordan contributed reporting.

