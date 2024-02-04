A Multifaceted View of Trauma in Two Indian Novels | Book of the Day

Today, two books that explore the different sides of generational trauma: First, Anjali Enjeti talks about The Parted Earth, a novel that traces the impact of India's partition across several generations and explores how understanding our families' pasts can help us understand ourselves. Then, Naheed Phiroze Patel discusses her novel Mirror Made of Rain, a personal, empathetic view on mothers who society has deemed 'failures.'

This episode was first published June, 3 2022.

WHAT IS “BOOK OF THE DAY”? In need of a good read? Or just want to keep up with the books everyone's talking about? NPR's “Book of the Day” gives you today's very best writing in a snackable, skimmable, pocket-sized podcast. Whether you're looking to engage with the big questions of our times – or temporarily escape from them – we've got an author who will speak to you, all genres, mood and writing styles included. Catch today's great books in 15 minutes or less.