In Canada, officials search for Harry, the taxidermy polar bear

The thermometer may read 22 degrees below zero, but apparently, it's never too cold for crime...

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

NADWORNY: ...In this case, the caper of the purloined polar bear. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in northern Alberta are asking the public to keep an eye out for a taxidermy polar bear. He's white, black nose, has an open mouth, lots of teeth, claws, might be a little dusty. He was last seen at the Lily Lake Resort, standing 12 feet tall and weighing about 500 pounds - answers to the name of Harry.

He went missing last month during a cold snap when the resort closed down and sent its security patrols home because who's going to go out in -22 degrees? Thieves - bundled up thieves, that's who. They broke in, cut the cables securing Harry, dragged him across the second-floor balcony, then down the stairs and, finally, through the double front doors. Left behind - a cougar, some deer, a bison, a musk ox. Not left behind - a pair of raccoons. They were filched back in August. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

