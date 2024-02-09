A CHIPS R&D Event with the White House and Department of Commerce
An event announcing progress on the implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act’s funding of semiconductor research and development, a key part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.
The CHIPS and Science Act is the cornerstone of President Biden’s commitment to driving research and development in the United States, advancing American competitiveness, supporting our national security and access to key technologies, and creating jobs in innovating industries across the country.