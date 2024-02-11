The Aftermath of Brown vs The Board of Education in 'Jim Crow's Pink Slip' | Book of the Day
Leslie Fenwick is a nationally-known education policy and leadership studies scholar at Howard University. In her new book, Jim Crow's Pink Slip: The Untold Story of Black Principal and Teacher Leadership, Fenwick argues that the landmark Brown Versus the Board of Education decision ending legal segregation in American schools also resulted in the mass firing, or demotion, of Black principals and teachers.
Fenwick told Michel Martin on All Things Considered that we're still living with the repercussions today, but that by acknowledging that we can help efforts to diversify the educational system.
