More than 440,000 Starbucks mugs recalled after reports of a dozen injuries

Nestlé says it is recalling more than 440,000 Starbucks mugs that were recently sold, following reports of at least a dozen people suffering severe burns or cuts on their hands or fingers after using the product.

The mugs were manufactured by Nestlé USA and sold as part of a 2023 holiday Starbucks-branded gift set sold online and at Target, Walmart and Nexcom, a military retail outlet, according to a recall noticeposted on Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The ceramic mugs with metallic coating were sold online and in stores from November 2023 through January 2024 — ranging in price from $10 to $20, depending on the gift set — and in two sizes, 11 and 16 ounces, the CPSC said.

In a separate statement posted online, Nestlé said it discovered the problems with the mugs when consumers contacted the company. Nestlé said it took immediate action and is working closely with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on the recall.

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," the company said in its statement.

Nestlé said the recall does not involve any other Nestlé USA or Starbucks-branded products.

The holiday mugs, if microwaved or filled with a hot liquid, can overheat or break — posing the risk of burns, cuts or other hazards, the CPSC said.

As of Thursday, there have been 12 reports of the mugs overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries — including nine cases of severe burns and blisters on consumers' fingers or hands and one involving a person whose finger was cut.

One injury required medical attention, the agency added.

The CPSC urged consumers to stop using the mugs immediately and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund in cash or a gift card. Full refunds are also available at Nestlé's website.

