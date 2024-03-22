World Down Syndrome Day 2024: Achieving Health Equity for People with Disabilities | United Nations
Health equity means that everyone has a fair opportunity to be as healthy as possible, without being disadvantaged in achieving it. This means there are no unfair, avoidable, or changeable differences in the health outcomes of groups of people.
On World Down Syndrome Day, 21 March 2024, the Down Syndrome International network will be launching a new project calling for Health Equity for People with Disabilities. Self-advocates, supporters, government and UN officials and NGO representatives will share knowledge, experience, and good practice.