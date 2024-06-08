Israel says it has rescued 4 hostages held in Gaza in the largest rescue since war began

Updated June 08, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET

TEL AVIV, Israel — Cheers erupted around Tel Aviv on Saturday as Israel announced the rescue of four hostages from central Gaza in a "complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat," where they’d been held after being kidnapped from Israel by Hamas-led militants during the Oct. 7 attack.

The rescue came amid heavy fighting in central Gaza on Saturday, where at least 94 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 people were wounded, according to sources at Al-Aqsa hospital.

The four hostages were rescued from two separate locations in Nuseirat. Together, it was the largest recovery of alive hostages since the war erupted, bringing the total number of rescued hostages to seven.

In a beautiful moment, Noa Argamani and her father reunite after months apart. pic.twitter.com/h1YmkStlV2 — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) June 8, 2024

The rescued hostages were identified as Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40.

The four had all been taken on Oct. 7 from the Nova Music and Dance Festival in southern Israel, where nearly 400 people who attended the event were killed or kidnapped by Hamas militants.

In a joint statement, Israel Defense Forces, police and Shin Bet domestic security agency said the rescued hostages are "in good medical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in Israel "for further medical examinations.”

The Israeli military said it was responding to "threats" to its forces in the area and at least one of its fighters died in the operation to rescue hostages.

The fighting also took place near the United Nations school that had been hit by an Israeli strike on Thursday. At least 32 people, including at least seven children, were killed in that strike, according to Dr. Khalil Doqran, spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

The heroic operation by the IDF that freed and brought home Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv, Andrey Kozlov, and Almog Meir Jan is a heroic triumph.



Now, with the enormous joy all over Israel, the Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held… pic.twitter.com/bjzaDOy8se — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) June 8, 2024

Hamas-led militants kidnapped some 240 people on Oct. 7. With the rescue of these four hostages today, 120 remain in captivity -- about a third of whom are believed dead.

The Hostages Families Forum, a group representing families of the hostages, issued a statement calling the operation “heroic” and a “miraculous triumph” — while also calling on the Israeli government to bring back the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

In a statement, the group said: "The Israeli government must remember its commitment to bring back all 120 hostages still held by Hamas - the living for rehabilitation, the murdered for burial."

"We continue to call upon the international community to apply the necessary pressure on Hamas to accept the proposed deal and release the other 120 hostages held in captivity; every day there is a day too far."

Earlier this week, the IDF confirmed the deaths of four hostages: Amiram Cooper, Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger and Nadav Popplewell. According to the IDF, their bodies are still being held in Gaza.

