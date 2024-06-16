In Séamas O'Reilly's Memoir, a Tribute to a Widowed Father Raising 11 Kids in Ireland | Book of the Day

In his new memoir, Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?, he uses humor to get through all the sad, tragic parts of his childhood and to help celebrate the joy and love of his unusually large family. In an interview with Scott Simon on Weekend Edition Saturday, O'Reilly spoke about how his memoir is ultimately a tribute to his father who, despite the circumstances, was always a source of delight.

