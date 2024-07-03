Photos: See the path of destruction from Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl has started making landfall in Jamaica as a category 4 storm. Yesterday it devastated several Caribbean islands, including Grenada.
The Prime Minister, Dickson Mitchell, said that there was no power, the roads were impassible and there was a possibility of the death toll rising, according to the Associated Press.
A hurricane warning remains in effect for Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and now the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula from Puerto Costa Mayo to Cancun.
Beryl is the strongest hurricane to form this early in the Atlantic Hurricane season, fueled by warm ocean waters.
Jamaica has announced a state of emergency and a curfew has been put in place between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
