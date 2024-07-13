Trump is fine after gunshots fired at his rally

Updated July 13, 2024 at 22:43 PM ET

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Trump is fine after shots were fired at him at a rally, a spokesman for his campaign said.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," Trump said in a statement on Truth Social. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

Trump was rushed off stage and the rally ended soon thereafter.

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign's communication director, said Trump was checked out at a local medical facility and was fine.

The Trump campaign and the RNC issued a statement reaffirming that the Republican National Convention will still be held this week in Milwaukee, Wis. The convention is set to begin Monday.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement that at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET, a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. Secret Service agents killed the shooter, the statement said. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured, the statement.

The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation.

"Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians," an FBI statement said.

President Biden in a public statement called the incident "sick."

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence, it's sick," he said from Delaware. "We cannot allow this to happen."

A White House official said late Saturday that Biden spoke to Trump. Biden, who was in Delaware, was returning to Washington. He is expected to receive an updated briefing from homeland security and law enforcement officials, the official said.

A Biden campaign official said the Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down its television ads as quickly as possible.

Chris Takach, an attendee at the rally, told Oliver Morrison, a reporter for NPR member station WESA: “We were next to the speaker tower on the fence line, heard the shots, we heard ammunition, riddle around in metal and then the hydraulic line on the speaker tower on the right side come down and then everybody hit the deck and then the cops all converged toward the, the right side of his body, Trump’s that is.”

Congressional leaders reacted swiftly.

“Praying for President Trump,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a statement his “thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump.”

“I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response. America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable,” Jeffries said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed that sentiment, saying “political violence has no place in our country.”

“I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe,” he said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said “tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally. Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”

