What Happens if Trump Declares Himself the Winner Before all the Votes are Counted?

Then, mega-donors have contributed more than $2.5 billion in this election — more than twice the amount they gave in 2020. The Washington Post's Clara Ence Morse explains who the top donors are and how big money is changing elections.

And, singer-songwriter Tom Paxton is playing his final tour. Here & Now's Robin Young caught up with Paxton at Club Passim in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to hear more about his life and career.

