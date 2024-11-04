What Happens if Trump Declares Himself the Winner Before all the Votes are Counted?
Politico's Kyle Cheney talks about his reporting that former President Donald Trump will declare himself the winner on Tuesday night no matter what, and what kind of legal paths he might exploit to regain the White House.
Then, mega-donors have contributed more than $2.5 billion in this election — more than twice the amount they gave in 2020. The Washington Post's Clara Ence Morse explains who the top donors are and how big money is changing elections.
And, singer-songwriter Tom Paxton is playing his final tour. Here & Now's Robin Young caught up with Paxton at Club Passim in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to hear more about his life and career.
