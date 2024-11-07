Jan. 6 defendants celebrate Trump’s win and anticipate pardons

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

For many people charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump's victory has led to celebration. Throughout Trump's campaign, he called the rioters political prisoners and promised pardons on his first day in office. As NPR Tom Dreisbach reports, January 6 defendants and their families are expecting Trump to follow through.

TOM DREISBACH, BYLINE: For the last few years, on a corner outside the Washington, D.C., jail, supporters of the January 6 defendants have held a vigil for the people they call patriots. Last night there was champagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF CORK POPPING)

DREISBACH: The FBI calls the January 6 attack an act of domestic terrorism. A hundred forty police officers were injured by bats, stun guns, fists and pepper spray. On this corner, it was a righteous protest against what they still believe, despite the evidence, was a stolen election.

NICOLE REFFITT: We saw what happened in 2020. We said, never again, and we got our country back.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yeah.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Yeah.

REFFITT: Praise the Lord.

DREISBACH: Nicole Reffitt helps lead the vigil. Her husband, Guy, is serving a seven-year prison sentence for bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds during the riot. He threatened his kids if they turned him into the FBI, and his son actually testified for the prosecution. He said that his dad told him, quote, "traitors get shot." Now Nicole is hoping Trump follows through on his pardon promise.

REFFITT: And Trump being elected isn't going to help put my family back together. But what it may do is maybe get Guy out so we can start that process.

DREISBACH: Brandon Fellows was held inside the D.C. jail for years on January 6 charges. He was convicted of nonviolent offenses for breaching the Capitol, smoking a joint in a senate office. Now he's on supervised release on the outside of the jail, looking in.

BRANDON FELLOWS: I don't know about everybody, but I know I'm getting pardoned. So...

DREISBACH: Fellows told us he thinks the violence on January 6 was justified to stop Biden from taking office.

FELLOWS: I want everybody to be pardoned 'cause the election was stolen, and they had a right to fully overthrow it. I wish they did.

DREISBACH: During his campaign, Trump promised the pardons would come on his first day back in office, but he hasn't given details. Here he is on CNN last year.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can't say for every single one because a couple of them - probably they got out of control. But...

DREISBACH: Prosecutors have brought more than 1,500 January 6 cases ranging from simple trespassing-type charges to violent assaults on police and seditious conspiracy against the United States. Trump is likely to end ongoing prosecutions, and he said he will consider pardons for people convicted of assaulting police. Lawyers for January 6 defendants, like John Pierce, are asking the courts to pause cases until after Trump's inauguration and are preparing for the pardon process.

JOHN PIERCE: We're certainly going to seek pardons for all of our defendants regardless of what they were charged with or convicted of. So we're going to start putting together packets of information with respect to each defendant to try to push those through as quickly as we can.

DREISBACH: Heidi Beirich is with the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. She said that Trump's promise to undo the January 6 prosecutions could energize violent extremist groups that attacked the Capitol.

HEIDI BEIRICH: One of the things the prosecutions did is they decimated groups like the Oath Keepers by putting their leadership in prison, which, I think, contributed to the lack of major protests by these groups over the last year and a half or so. Well, now all hands are going to be off.

DREISBACH: She said that a pardon from the president of the United States would send a powerful signal.

BEIRICH: Groups like the Proud Boys will feel that violence is just fine. And we might see them back out on the streets and much more aggressive and targeting people who they view as their opponents, whether those are folks on the left, people of color and others.

DREISBACH: And for the people convicted of felonies, a pardon would give them back the right to own guns. Thomas Joscelyn is also concerned about more violence. He's a counterterrorism expert and served as a senior staff member on the January 6 Select Committee in Congress. And he told me he's worried that Trump's victory this week will whitewash not just January 6 but all of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

THOMAS JOSCELYN: I'm very worried that all the lies that he's told about our elections, all of the basically incitement he did will now be sanitized by virtue of the fact that he won a second term.

DREISBACH: He told me the work of the committee was about demanding at least moral accountability for Trump's role in January 6. He believes their investigation will stand the test of time even if that's not reflected in how people voted. Tom Dreisbach, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

