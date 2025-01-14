Doug Collins testifies at Senate confirmation hearing for VA secretary
**Starting at 8:00 a.m.
Pete Hegseth testifies at Senate confirmation hearing for defense secretary
**Starting at 8:30 a.m.
Democrats in the Minnesota House plan to boycott the state Capitol Tuesday by walking out of the first day of the legislative session. This after Republicans say they hold political control.
During his political career, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio has focused his attacks on countries with communist governments and improving relationships with Latin America.
N.Y. Times journalist David Sanger says Trump's idea of America first is now less isolationism, more expansionism. He expects changes in the approach to Russia, China and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s views on vaccines and abortion rights are raising alarms across the political spectrum, as he's one of the more controversial picks for the president-elect's Cabinet.
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Department of Defense, answered questions Tuesday in a public hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
California Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla hopes President-elect Donald Trump will 'do the right thing' and support fire recovery efforts with no strings attached.
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in part 2 of his exit interview.
The report on federal charges against Trump for election interference in 2020 offers special counsel Jack Smith a last chance to explain his decisions after dropping the case.