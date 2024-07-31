Trump attacks Kamala Harris’ racial identity at Black journalism convention

Former President Donald Trump made inflammatory remarks about Vice President Harris at the National Association of Black Journalists convention Wednesday, questioning her biracial background.

Harris is Black and Indian American. When asked if he agreed with comments from some Republicans who claim Harris has political power because of “diversity, equity and inclusion,” Trump falsely suggested Harris has changed how she discussed her racial identity.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said. “I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

Harris attended Howard University, a historically Black higher education institution in Washington, D.C.

Trump, who has in the past promoted racist "birther" conspiracy theories, sparred with one moderator in particular, ABC News’ Rachel Scott.

Scott opened up the conversation by listing derogatory statements Trump has made about Black journalists and Black elected officials and asked why Black voters should trust him.

“Well, first of all, I don't think I've ever been asked a question so in such a horrible manner," Trump began.

He defended his record and said he was the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln.

Trump’s appearance at the NABJ event was met with controversy from inside and outside the affinity organization, with some questioning why the former president was given a prominent platform given some of his past statements attacking Black journalists in particular.

“I can certainly understand why some of my fellow members would have an issue with somebody like him being at our convention,” Errin Haines, editor at large of the nonprofit news outlet The 19th, told Morning Edition Wednesday. “While, at the same time, understanding that this is a convention of journalists who should be able to interrogate him around his agenda, but also some of his previous statements, particularly as they relate to the Black community.”

This story will be updated.

