Local 2024 Election Coverage | LIVE Blog
November 5, 2024 at 12 PM CDT
Join WKNO-FM for special Election Night Coverage from NPR starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until 2 a.m.
November 5, 2024 at 9:21 AM CDT
Polls in Shelby County close at 7 p.m.
Find your polling place: click here
Check your voting status: click here
November 5, 2024 at 9:15 AM CDT
Know what is on the ballot.
View a sample of the Shelby County ballots: click here
Follow WKNO 91.1 on Facebook and Instagram to stay current with local news, information, and resources.
Loading...
-
Watch as Harris hosts election night watch party at Howard University in D.C.
-
Watch as Trump hosts election night watch party at Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
-
Tune in to NPR starting at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 5 as polls begin to close, and stay with us throughout the night as results come in.
-
Watch as Walz attends campaign event with Gwen Walz in Harrisburg, PA.
Loading...