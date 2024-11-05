© 2024 WKNO FM
Local 2024 Election Coverage | LIVE Blog

WKNO
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:41 AM CST
Local Election Coverage

November 5, 2024 at 12 PM CDT
Join WKNO-FM for special Election Night Coverage from NPR starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until 2 a.m.

November 5, 2024 at 9:21 AM CDT
Polls in Shelby County close at 7 p.m.

Find your polling place: click here
Check your voting status: click here

November 5, 2024 at 9:15 AM CDT
Know what is on the ballot.
View a sample of the Shelby County ballots: click here

2024 Election | National News
