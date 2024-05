Voting concludes Tuesday in Oregon's presidential and U.S. House primary contests. President Biden and former President Donald Trump are already their parties' presumptive nominees.

Tuesday will be an all-mail primary. All but one county in the state closes at 8 p.m. local time, so most results won't begin to be released until 11 p.m. ET.

Follow the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...