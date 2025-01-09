© 2025 WKNO FM
Funeral Service for Jimmy Carter Held at Washington National Cathedral

WKNO
Published January 9, 2025 at 7:37 AM CST

8:15 a.m.
Motorcade departs U.S. Capitol, driving past The White House, en route to the West Front of the Washington National Cathedral

Honorary Pallbearers (Carter Grandchildren):
• Jason James Carter
• James Earl Carter IV
• Sarah Rosemary Carter
• Joshua Jeffrey Carter
• Margaret Alicia Carter
• James Carlton Carter
• Hugo James Wentzel
• Errol Carter Kelly
• John Michael Chuldenko
• Sarah Elizabeth Chuldenko Reynolds
• Casey Payne Gallagher
• In memoriam: Jeremy Davis Carter (1987-2015)

Invited Guests:
• Carter Cabinet
• Carter Administration
• Carter Family Friends
• Carter Center Donors
• Carter Extended Family
• Dignitaries
• Current Administration
• Current Cabinet
• Supreme Court Justices
• Current General Assembly
• Current State Governors

Addendum:
• Service Music
• Scriptures
• Seating Charts

Inside the Cathedral, the Prelude begins at 8:00 a.m. and continues until 8:55 a.m. Prelude by US Marine Chamber Orchestra, the Armed Forces Chorus, and David Osborne. David Osborne will play a selection to include My Tribute (To God Be the Glory and Let There Be Peace on Earth at 8:00 a.m. and Fly Away, Wind Beneath My Wings, and Climb Every Mountain at 8:30 a.m.)

8:30 a.m.
Arrive at National Cathedral

Jack and Elizabeth, Chip and Becky, Jeff and Annette, and Amy and Jay proceed to hold

Honorary pallbearers are escorted by the military to hold

Other family members are escorted to seats

8:50 a.m.
Carter's children and spouses are escorted by the Commanding General to their seat

8:55 a.m.
Remains will be received with ceremony and carried into the Cathedral and positioned at the Main Crossing of the Nave

Music: Come, Thou Almighty King, US Coast Guard Band

9:00 a.m.
National Funeral Service

Prayers at the West Portal
Bishop of Washington

Introit
Cathedral Choir
The Road Home

Anthem in Procession 
The Honorable Andrew Young

Invocation
Dean of Washington National Cathedral

Reading
Joshua Carter
Romans 8:1-18, 38-39

Tributes 
Steve Ford
Ted Mondale

Music
US Marine Chamber Orchestra and Armed Forces Choir
Eternal Father, Strong to Save

Tributes
Stu Eizenstat
Jason Carter

Music
Song Rise to Thee (Phyllis Adams and Lelia Bolden)
Amazing Grace

Tribute
President Joe Biden

The Gospel Lesson 
James Carter
Matthew 5:1-16

Homily 
The Honorable Andrew Young
Ephesians 4:32

Music 
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Imagine

The Lord’s Prayer 
Said by All

Pastoral Prayer 
Tony Lowden, Personal Pastor

The Commendation
Dean of Washington National Cathedral

The Blessing
Bishop of Washington

The Dismissal
Dean of Washington National Cathedral

Procession Hymn 
Sung by all
All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name
