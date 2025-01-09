Funeral Service for Jimmy Carter Held at Washington National Cathedral
8:15 a.m.
Motorcade departs U.S. Capitol, driving past The White House, en route to the West Front of the Washington National Cathedral
Honorary Pallbearers (Carter Grandchildren):
• Jason James Carter
• James Earl Carter IV
• Sarah Rosemary Carter
• Joshua Jeffrey Carter
• Margaret Alicia Carter
• James Carlton Carter
• Hugo James Wentzel
• Errol Carter Kelly
• John Michael Chuldenko
• Sarah Elizabeth Chuldenko Reynolds
• Casey Payne Gallagher
• In memoriam: Jeremy Davis Carter (1987-2015)
Invited Guests:
• Carter Cabinet
• Carter Administration
• Carter Family Friends
• Carter Center Donors
• Carter Extended Family
• Dignitaries
• Current Administration
• Current Cabinet
• Supreme Court Justices
• Current General Assembly
• Current State Governors
Addendum:
• Service Music
• Scriptures
• Seating Charts
Inside the Cathedral, the Prelude begins at 8:00 a.m. and continues until 8:55 a.m. Prelude by US Marine Chamber Orchestra, the Armed Forces Chorus, and David Osborne. David Osborne will play a selection to include My Tribute (To God Be the Glory and Let There Be Peace on Earth at 8:00 a.m. and Fly Away, Wind Beneath My Wings, and Climb Every Mountain at 8:30 a.m.)
8:30 a.m.
Arrive at National Cathedral
Jack and Elizabeth, Chip and Becky, Jeff and Annette, and Amy and Jay proceed to hold
Honorary pallbearers are escorted by the military to hold
Other family members are escorted to seats
8:50 a.m.
Carter's children and spouses are escorted by the Commanding General to their seat
8:55 a.m.
Remains will be received with ceremony and carried into the Cathedral and positioned at the Main Crossing of the Nave
Music: Come, Thou Almighty King, US Coast Guard Band
9:00 a.m.
National Funeral Service
Prayers at the West Portal
Bishop of Washington
Introit
Cathedral Choir
The Road Home
Anthem in Procession
The Honorable Andrew Young
Invocation
Dean of Washington National Cathedral
Reading
Joshua Carter
Romans 8:1-18, 38-39
Tributes
Steve Ford
Ted Mondale
Music
US Marine Chamber Orchestra and Armed Forces Choir
Eternal Father, Strong to Save
Tributes
Stu Eizenstat
Jason Carter
Music
Song Rise to Thee (Phyllis Adams and Lelia Bolden)
Amazing Grace
Tribute
President Joe Biden
The Gospel Lesson
James Carter
Matthew 5:1-16
Homily
The Honorable Andrew Young
Ephesians 4:32
Music
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Imagine
The Lord’s Prayer
Said by All
Pastoral Prayer
Tony Lowden, Personal Pastor
The Commendation
Dean of Washington National Cathedral
The Blessing
Bishop of Washington
The Dismissal
Dean of Washington National Cathedral
Procession Hymn
Sung by all
All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name