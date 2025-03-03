© 2025 WKNO FM
Pope Francis has acute respiratory crises, the Vatican says

By Ruth Sherlock
Published March 3, 2025 at 1:44 PM CST
Flowers, balloons, candles and other items are laid outside Gemelli hospital in Rome, on Feb. 26, where Pope Francis is being treated.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
Flowers, balloons, candles and other items are laid outside Gemelli hospital in Rome, on Feb. 26, where Pope Francis is being treated.

ROME — Pope Francis experienced further respiratory trouble and went on noninvasive ventilation on Monday, the Vatican said, as the head of the Roman Catholic Church battles double pneumonia in the hospital.

The pope suffered two episodes of acute respiratory crisis, with a "significant accumulation" of mucus in his lungs and bronchial spasms, the Vatican said in a statement.

It said Francis then underwent two bronchoscopies to try to remove the large mucus secretions. He then received noninvasive mechanical ventilation.

The developments come as the 88-year-old pontiff entered a third week in Rome's Gemelli hospital. He was hospitalized on Feb. 14 following a bout of bronchitis.

"The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times," the statement said Monday. "The prognosis remains guarded."

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
