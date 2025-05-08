Tennis star Rafael Nadal's career and rivalries chronicled in new book 'The Warrior'
Rafael Nadal tennis skills, especially on clay courts, were unmatched; he won the French Open 14 times.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with longtime New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey about Nadal’s remarkable career and rivalries. Clarey wrote the new book “The Warrior: Rafael Nadal and His Kingdom of Clay.”
Book excerpt: ‘The Warrior’
By Christopher Clarey
