Israel faces pressure from allies to end war in Gaza

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are at an impasse.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

That's according to three people briefed on the negotiations who spoke to NPR. And Israel faces unprecedented pressure from three allies. The leaders of the U.K., France and Canada are calling on Israel to end the war or face consequences. The death toll in Gaza is soaring. Hundreds have been killed in Israel's newest assault, according to health officials in Gaza.

INSKEEP: NPR's Daniel Estrin is gathering all the information he can in Tel Aviv. Hey there, Daniel.

DANIEL ESTRIN, BYLINE: Hi, Steve.

INSKEEP: So what does Israel's offensive look like, as best you can determine?

ESTRIN: Well, Israeli strikes have expanded across Gaza. Israel has ordered a mass evacuation of civilians in southern Gaza, in Khan Yunis. It's affecting around a quarter of Gaza's territory, according to the United Nations. A Palestinian journalist there has sent us footage of people fleeing by foot. One young man, Tahir Farah (ph), was carrying a big yellow water can on his shoulders and a pile of mattresses.

TAHIR FARAH: (Non-English language spoken).

ESTRIN: "It's no longer livable in this land," he says. "No food, no drinking water, no education, no health care. Just displacement and humiliation and destruction. And every day we're dying," he says. And I want to just tell you a few details of some of those who were killed. A paracycling team in Gaza is reporting their teammate, 33-year-old Ahmed Al Dali, was killed. And a colleague of ours from Gaza says his longtime neighbor, Hatim Abusamra (ph), an older gentleman. He survived more than 19 months of war. He was just killed in a strike in his home in central Gaza. I should add, there was a spontaneous march yesterday in Gaza where people were protesting the war and chanting anti-Hamas slogans.

INSKEEP: OK, so this - interesting, that last detail. So this is the context in which three longtime allies of Israel - the U.K., France and Canada - are saying Israel should end all of this. How is Israel responding to that pressure?

ESTRIN: There is international pressure Israel is responding to. It allowed in a small number of trucks of baby food into Gaza so far. That's after nearly three months of a blockade, Gaza on the brink of famine. The U.N. says that's not enough. The leaders of the U.K., France and Canada put out that extraordinary statement you referred to. I want to read you a few lines. They say the level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. The denial of essential supplies to civilians risks breaching international law. They say if Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift restrictions on aid, they're threatening to take action. Steve, this is a big shift in rhetoric from these major allies, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded saying their statement rewards Hamas.

INSKEEP: Well, why are ceasefire talks at an impasse?

ESTRIN: Well, the prime minister of Qatar, who's hosting the talks, says they're going nowhere because of fundamental differences between Israel and Hamas. We spoke to three people briefed on the talks, including an Egyptian official and a Hamas official. They spoke on condition of anonymity to give details, and we're hearing the same longstanding impasse. Israel wants a temporary ceasefire and the release of some hostages, and Hamas wants international guarantees that a ceasefire would lead to the actual permanent end of the war. And the people we spoke to said the U.S. is refusing to promise Hamas those international guarantees. But, Steve, we're going to have to see. Israeli and Hamas negotiators are still in Qatar.

INSKEEP: And NPR's Daniel Estrin is in Tel Aviv. Daniel, thanks so much.

ESTRIN: You're very welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.