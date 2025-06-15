What we know about the search for Minnesota shooter who targeted two lawmakers

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

A suspect in a shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers continues to evade law enforcement this morning. Vance Boelter is suspected of shooting and killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. And he's suspected of shooting Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who are both recovering after surgery. Both lawmakers are Democrats. Joining us now is Catharine Richert of Minnesota Public Radio News. Hi, Catharine.

CATHARINE RICHERT, BYLINE: Hello, Ayesha.

RASCOE: So what's the latest on the search for Boelter?

RICHERT: Law enforcement says they believe he's armed and dangerous, and they're encouraging anyone who thinks they've spotted him to call 911. The FBI is also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter's arrest. Then we also know that Boelter was posing as law enforcement. He was wearing a vest with a taser and a badge that looked similar to one that a police officer would wear. In one image captured on a Ring camera, he appears to be wearing a mask that makes him look bald, and then in another shot, he was wearing a cowboy hat.

RASCOE: What are authorities looking into in terms of the suspect's background?

RICHERT: You know, law enforcement says they found what they describe as a manifesto in a vehicle belter left behind with a list of individuals who were targeted. Also in the vehicle were leaflets that read, No Kings. That's in connection to the No Kings demonstrations around the state yesterday and around the nation. He also listed - he's also listed as part of a leadership team at Praetorian Guard Security, which provides armed home security in the Twin Cities area. Praetorian's website says that security officers drive, quote, "police-type vehicles," wear protective equipment and only offer armed security. The website also featured an SUV resembling a police vehicle.

RASCOE: There was a shelter-in-place order much of the day yesterday for Brooklyn Park, which is a suburb of the Twin Cities. Law enforcement lifted that late afternoon. What does that mean, or does that mean they're looking for Boelter elsewhere?

RICHERT: Yeah, it appears that's the case. As of late yesterday, law enforcement were looking near Green Isle, which is a rural area southwest of the Twin Cities, and police also said they searched a Minneapolis home in connection with Boelter. He rented a room there. The FBI says it's using every available resource to find him.

RASCOE: And how are Senator Hoffman and his wife doing?

RICHERT: You know, yesterday, the Hoffmans underwent surgery to treat their injuries. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters yesterday that their care providers are cautiously optimistic that they'll survive. As of late last night, Hoffman's nephew, Matt Oleg, told us that his aunt, Yvette Hoffman, was awake, but that they were still awaiting news on his uncle. Oleg described a gruesome and dramatic scene.

MATT OLEG: Someone came up dressed as a cop - shot my uncle six times, my aunt five times, bullet narrowly missed my uncle's heart. My aunt actually - their daughter was home at the time, and my aunt threw herself on top of her. So she was uninjured, thankfully.

RASCOE: Representative Hortman served for two decades. Tell us more about her and what her colleagues at the Minnesota Capitol are saying about her.

RICHERT: You know, they describe her as a strong leader, someone who was able to build consensus to get bills passed even when it was challenging. She was also responsible for ushering in some key Democratic initiatives, including abortion rights, universal lunch for students and gun restrictions. And everyone we've spoken with said Hortman was someone people admired, even her political opposites. Here's how former and longtime Republican State Representative Pat Garofalo described Hortman.

PAT GAROFALO: Very tough day - I just - I want to repeat. Melissa Hortman - she's the opposite party from me. Melissa Hortman will - has gone down as the most consequential and impactful speaker of the House in Minnesota history.

RICHERT: He emphasized that her kindness extended to everyone at the legislature, regardless of political party.

RASCOE: That's Catharine Richert of Minnesota Public Radio News. Thank you so much.

