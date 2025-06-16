What does Juneteenth mean to you? We want to hear your story

Just four years ago, when the Biden administration declared Juneteenth a national holiday, the bill had sailed through Congress with very little opposition.

And on the heels of the Black Lives Matter movement, the holiday — also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day Liberation Day and Emancipation Day — became part of a wider nationwide movement of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the government, academia and even in commerce.

Now, under President Trump many of those initiatives have been banned or rolled back.

NPR wants to know what it means to you to be celebrating the holiday at this moment in history.

