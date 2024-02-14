Arts Agenda: delve into the world of words; examine your impact of “reduce, reuse, recycle"

💕 Celebrate your love for the arts this week. What’s on your arts agenda?

1️⃣ Zaire Love : Ghetto Girls Deserve Good Things at Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery

Thursday, February 15 | Open 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM

2️⃣ Symphony ReDefined: MYSP Benefit Concert at Crosstown Concourse

Friday, February 16 | 6:00 PM

3️⃣ Wine Down with Words: A Literary Artist Forum at Historic FireHouse Community Arts Center

Saturday, February 17 | 4:00 PM

4️⃣ Radical Jewelry Makeover at Metal Museum

Sunday, February 18 | Open 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

