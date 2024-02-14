© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: delve into the world of words; examine your impact of “reduce, reuse, recycle"

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published February 14, 2024

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

💕 Celebrate your love for the arts this week. What’s on your arts agenda?

1️⃣ Zaire Love : Ghetto Girls Deserve Good Things at Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery
Thursday, February 15 | Open 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM
2️⃣ Symphony ReDefined: MYSP Benefit Concert at Crosstown Concourse
Friday, February 16 | 6:00 PM
3️⃣ Wine Down with Words: A Literary Artist Forum at Historic FireHouse Community Arts Center
Saturday, February 17 | 4:00 PM
4️⃣ Radical Jewelry Makeover at Metal Museum
Sunday, February 18 | Open 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
