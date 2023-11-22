© 2023 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Soul Music pop up; Small Business Saturday; Holiday lights

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published November 22, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

If you’re entertaining out of town guests, this is the perfect time to showcase the arts in Memphis!

Experience the holiday season with lights and music, and support local artists on Small Business Saturday.

What’s on your Arts Agenda?

Stax Soul Mobile: Soul For The Holidays Pop Up at Soul & Spirits Brewery
Friday, November 24 | 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Who's Holiday! at The Circuit Playhouse
Opening: Friday, November 24 | 8:00 PM

Runs through December 22

Small Business Saturday at Arrow Creative
Saturday, November 25 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Winter Arts at 870 South White Station Road
Opening: Saturday, November 25 | 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Runs through December 24

Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Artist Market at Ridgeway Trace Shopping Center
Opening: Friday, November 24 | 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM

Runs through December 24

M-Town Funk & Blues Fest at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, November 25 | 6:00 PM

Painting with Parkinson's Disease at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Sunday, November 26 | 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Holiday Wonders at the Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden
Opening: Friday, November 24 | 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Runs through December 24

Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
