Arts Agenda: Soul Music pop up; Small Business Saturday; Holiday lights
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
If you’re entertaining out of town guests, this is the perfect time to showcase the arts in Memphis!
Experience the holiday season with lights and music, and support local artists on Small Business Saturday.
What’s on your Arts Agenda?
Stax Soul Mobile: Soul For The Holidays Pop Up at Soul & Spirits Brewery
Friday, November 24 | 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Who's Holiday! at The Circuit Playhouse
Opening: Friday, November 24 | 8:00 PM
Runs through December 22
Small Business Saturday at Arrow Creative
Saturday, November 25 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Winter Arts at 870 South White Station Road
Opening: Saturday, November 25 | 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Runs through December 24
Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Artist Market at Ridgeway Trace Shopping Center
Opening: Friday, November 24 | 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Runs through December 24
M-Town Funk & Blues Fest at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, November 25 | 6:00 PM
Painting with Parkinson's Disease at Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Sunday, November 26 | 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Holiday Wonders at the Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden
Opening: Friday, November 24 | 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Runs through December 24