Arts Agenda: Soul Music pop up; Small Business Saturday; Holiday lights

If you’re entertaining out of town guests, this is the perfect time to showcase the arts in Memphis!

Experience the holiday season with lights and music, and support local artists on Small Business Saturday.

What’s on your Arts Agenda?

Stax Soul Mobile: Soul For The Holidays Pop Up at Soul & Spirits Brewery

Friday, November 24 | 4:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Who's Holiday! at The Circuit Playhouse

Opening: Friday, November 24 | 8:00 PM

Runs through December 22

Small Business Saturday at Arrow Creative

Saturday, November 25 | 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Winter Arts at 870 South White Station Road

Opening: Saturday, November 25 | 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Runs through December 24

Memphis Arts Collective Holiday Artist Market at Ridgeway Trace Shopping Center

Opening: Friday, November 24 | 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM

Runs through December 24

M-Town Funk & Blues Fest at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Saturday, November 25 | 6:00 PM

Painting with Parkinson's Disease at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Sunday, November 26 | 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Holiday Wonders at the Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden

Opening: Friday, November 24 | 5:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Runs through December 24

