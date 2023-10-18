Arts Agenda: Costume yard sale, Frayser art festival, new exhibition at TONE Gallery

Thursday, October 19 | 5:30 - 6:30 PM

Practicing with Playback: Gratitude at First Congregational Church

Friday & Saturday, October 20-21 | 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Costume Yard Sale at Playhouse on the Square

Saturday, October 21 | 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

5th Annual Frayser Local Arts Festival at Arkwings Foundation

Saturday, October 21 | 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Lens Language Exhibition at TONE Gallery

Saturday & Sunday, October 21-22 | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

RiverArtsFest at Riverside Drive

