Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Costume yard sale, Frayser art festival, new exhibition at TONE Gallery

WKNO
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

Thursday, October 19 | 5:30 - 6:30 PM

Practicing with Playback: Gratitude at First Congregational Church

Friday & Saturday, October 20-21 | 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Costume Yard Sale at Playhouse on the Square

Saturday, October 21 | 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

5th Annual Frayser Local Arts Festival at Arkwings Foundation

Saturday, October 21 | 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Lens Language Exhibition at TONE Gallery

Saturday & Sunday, October 21-22 | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

RiverArtsFest at Riverside Drive

Arts Agenda