Arts Agenda: Costume yard sale, Frayser art festival, new exhibition at TONE Gallery
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
Thursday, October 19 | 5:30 - 6:30 PM
Practicing with Playback: Gratitude at First Congregational Church
Friday & Saturday, October 20-21 | 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Costume Yard Sale at Playhouse on the Square
Saturday, October 21 | 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
5th Annual Frayser Local Arts Festival at Arkwings Foundation
Saturday, October 21 | 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lens Language Exhibition at TONE Gallery
Saturday & Sunday, October 21-22 | 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
RiverArtsFest at Riverside Drive