BTH: TN House Speaker on Guns, Crime, Abortion Bans, More

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the United States has been embroiled in a national debate over gun legislation. Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton says that there is a need to sit down and discuss options for gun legislation, including evaluating age limits for buying guns, as well as mental health red flag laws. However, Sexton adds that he sees no reason to ban certain guns and ammunition, saying that those measures will not stop mass shootings from happening.

Sexton joins Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Sexton discusses violent crimes and what Tennessee state and local governments should do in order to decrease the crime rate, including the "Truth in Sentencing" bill and intervening with troubled youth before their crimes escalate.

In addition, Sexton talks about how Tennessee will handle abortions, should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.