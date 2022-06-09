BTH: Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael on Youth Crime

Judge Dan Michael says there are currently 54 juveniles in the local detention center, all having committed gun-related crimes.

Judge Michael believes there are too many guns easily available to area youths. However, he says other factors besides guns contribute to youth criminality.

Michael joins WKNO-TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes to talk about risk factors that lead to juvenile crime, including family instability and limited access to essential resources.

Michael discusses some of the programs and ways that the local juvenile court system is trying to help disadvantaged teens.

In addition, Michael talks about federal oversight, the new Raleigh Assessment Center, policing, and more.