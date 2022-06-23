BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Elections, MLGW, Development, and More

The mixed-use Thornwood development is the first of its kind in the Shelby County suburbs, says Daily Memphian reporter Abigail Warren.

The complex includes luxury apartments, shops, dining, and a hotel with a second one in construction.

Warren says Germantown has invested heavily in the project and others like it, with the expectation that it will be a goldmine for the city.

Warren joins Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO-TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes. In addition to local development, guests talk about the upcoming elections in August and predictions for how voting will play out.

Guests also discuss MLGW possibly ending its partnership with TVA and what that would mean for Memphis and Shelby County.

