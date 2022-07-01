BTH: Meet the Candidates for Shelby County District Attorney General

On Aug. 4, voters will choose the next District Attorney General of Shelby County.

Republican incumbent Amy Weirich is running on her record of being tough on crime. Challenger Steve Mulroy, a University of Memphis law professor, believes a new approach is needed in the local criminal justice system.

Guests discuss the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade and the impact that will have on Tennesseans. Mulroy says Tennessee's trigger law would make anyone who assisted in an abortion guilty of a Class C felony. Both candidates discuss what they would do, if elected, and are faced with said cases.

In addition, both candidates offer their views on criminal justice reform, violent crime convictions of juveniles, and recent Truth in Sentencing legislation.