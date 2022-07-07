BTH: Coletta on Tom Lee Park Renovations

Since 2019, Tom Lee Park has been under renovations. Now at forty percent completion, the park is set to open in the summer of 2023. The CEO of Memphis River Parks Partnership says that there is a plan in place for Tom Lee Park to host the 2023 Memphis in May festivals, even if the park is not fully completed. Coletta adds that there will be a separate grand opening of the park once everything is fully completed.

Coletta joins the Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes. Coletta discusses all that is going into the redesign of Tom Lee Park, as well as addressing some of the concerns local citizens have.

Wrapping up, Coletta talks about the possible refurbishment of Mud Island.