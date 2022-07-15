Departing Memphis Chamber Pres-CEO on Economic Development

Beverly Robertson says Memphis has faced a number of challenges since she became President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, the pandemic notwithstanding.

Recently, the job market has become very competitive as businesses' need for employees grow, but filling positions is getting harder and harder to do.

Finding qualified employees has become more worrisome for Memphis businesses, even as Ford's Blue Oval City plans to open in 2025 bringing an estimated 6,000 jobs to the Mid-south.

Robertson says to help businesses with workforce, the Chamber plans to open a one-stop-shop for training and qualification certificates, with programs ranging from 8 to 20 weeks. Robertson adds that it would be a major benefit to locally operated businesses, as well as the community at large.

Robertson joins Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes. She also discusses some of the Chamber's major challenges over the years.

In addition, Robertson talks about how Memphis businesses and activists were able to deescalate riots and looting after the George Floyd killing - while other cities were decimated by protest.