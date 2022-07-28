BTH: Power Company Exec. Proposes Alternative to TVA

MLGW currently purchases energy from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), but the local utility and the City of Memphis are now accepting bids from other potential power suppliers.

One of those candidates is Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which was founded in 2001 and now supplies electricity to 15 states and the Canadian province of Manitoba.

On this week's Behind the Headlines, MISO CEO John Bear says the Memphis public utility could save $100 million a year if they go with his company.

The decision is getting close. On Aug. 16, the head of MLGW will make a recommendation to the MLGW board. The board, in turn, will make its final determination on a power provider by the end of the year.

Host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries also discuss what would need to happen if MISO was to partner with MLGW, including upfront costs, revenue potential for the City, and more.

