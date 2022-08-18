BTH: Monkeypox Vaccine Limited to Most Vulnerable

As cases of monkeypox surge globally, the Shelby County Health Department faces a limited supply of vaccines, which are provided by the State of Tennessee. Dr. Michelle Taylor, Director of the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD), says only people at high risk are being given the vaccine, including those who've had skin-to-skin contact with an infected person, men who have sex with men, or people who participate in group sex.

Dr. Taylor joins this week's WKNO TV's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. Dr. Taylor also talks about the increase in insulin prices, the upcoming flu season, opioid addiction, and more.