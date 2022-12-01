BTH: Economic Development in Memphis

Site selection consultants have dubbed the Mid-South area as "the hottest region, right now, for economic development and prospects" says Ted Townsend, the incoming President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber. Townsend adds that the current historic number of development projects is mainly attributed to amenities and diverse lifestyle opportunities the area has to offer.

Townsend joins this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Bill Dries of the Daily Memphian. Townsend discusses some of the Chamber's plans and partnerships and their benefits to the Mid-South.

Wrapping up, Townsend talks about the search for a new Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent, as well as crime's impact on new development projects.