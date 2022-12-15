BTH: Shelby County District Attorney on Bail Reform, Juvenile Crime, and More

"[Shelby County is] the worst county in the state for the number of people behind bars [that] haven't been convicted of a crime [and are] waiting for their day in court, for 18 months or longer — solely because they can't afford cash bail," says the Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy.

After serving his first 100 days, Mulroy says that bail reform is a priority for his office, as well as addressing the increase in crime rate, especially when it comes to juveniles.

Mulroy joins this week's WKNO-TV/Channel 10, Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and the Daily Memphian reporter Julia Baker. Mulroy discusses bail reform, court system backlog, Truth in Sentencing, and more.