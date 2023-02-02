BTH: NASA Study Identifies Potential Vulnerabilities in Aquifer

Protect Our Aquifer recently partnered with NASA to study the local aquifer system. The aquifer's recharge zones and areas of vulnerability, which could affect the condition of the water supply, were identified using NASA satellites that gathered multifaceted data — about the atmospheric, ground, and surface water. The Executive Director of Protect Our Aquifer Sarah Houston says the NASA study, along with the University of Memphis' CAESER research, have been crucial in understanding and learning about the aquifer.

Houston joins host Eric Barnes for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with The Daily Memphian's Bill Dries. Houston discusses ways the Protect Our Aquifer organization is working to ensure that the local water supply stays unpolluted and bountiful for years to come.