BTH: Addressing Crime in the Mid-South

Reducing criminal behavior is a national challenge at this time. Many debate what police should be doing or how many officers should be on duty. However, Buddy Chapman with CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County says police are not the ones that need to be held accountable for the rise in crime — it's community members. Chapman believes that police play a reactionary role in crime, but communities "will have as much crime as they can tolerate" saying that crime is a "community problem."

Discussing strategies for addressing crime with juveniles and adults, Chapman and Bill Gibbons, President of Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, join host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Julia Baker for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines.

Wrapping up, guests also talk about bail reform.