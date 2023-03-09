BTH: The Need for Educational Literacy Resources Affects all Ages

In 2021, Tennessee passed a law that requires third grade students to make a passing grade on the Tennessee Ready Reading Test or face being held back. However, reading proficiency is not just an issue among young children. Sam O'Bryant with Literacy Memphis says it affects individuals of all ages.

Numerous Mid-South organizations have established programs and resources, using various aspects of media, to entice people of every generation to become interested in learning and expanding their literacy knowledge. Efforts include Cloud901 and the installation of vending machines that offer free books to anyone that may want them.

Discussing some literacy challenges and what local organizations are doing year-round to educate every age group, O'Bryant and Director of Memphis Public Libraries Keenon McCloy join host Eric Barnes for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines.