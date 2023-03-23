BTH: Juvenile Crime Factors and Solutions in Memphis

Juvenile crime has been an increasing concern in Memphis as statistics show a rising juvenile crime rate.

Members of the Memphis Justice and Safety Alliance are looking at long-term approaches to the problem.

The Rev. Ayanna Watkins, executive director of the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH), believes that desperation is at the heart of a lot of crime, and by addressing those needs "people don't have to get desperate and make poor decisions."

This week on WKNO-TV's Behind the Headlines, Watkins joins Tikeila Rucker, a political organizer for Memphis for All, Josh Spickler with Just City and Julia Baker of the Daily Memphian for a discussion with host Eric Barnes.

In addition, guests talk about new public safety ordinances approved by the Memphis City Council, bail reform and more.