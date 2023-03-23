© 2023 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind the Headlines

BTH: Juvenile Crime Factors and Solutions in Memphis

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT
BTH1339.jpg

Juvenile crime has been an increasing concern in Memphis as statistics show a rising juvenile crime rate.

Members of the Memphis Justice and Safety Alliance are looking at long-term approaches to the problem.

The Rev. Ayanna Watkins, executive director of the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH), believes that desperation is at the heart of a lot of crime, and by addressing those needs "people don't have to get desperate and make poor decisions."

This week on WKNO-TV's Behind the Headlines, Watkins joins Tikeila Rucker, a political organizer for Memphis for All, Josh Spickler with Just City and Julia Baker of the Daily Memphian for a discussion with host Eric Barnes.

In addition, guests talk about new public safety ordinances approved by the Memphis City Council, bail reform and more. 

Behind the Headlines
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith