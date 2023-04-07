BTH: Journalist Roundtable on Explosion of Tennessee Lawmakers, Pollution, MLGW, and More

In protest over the recent school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee students gathered in and around the Tennessee State capital last week. Three Tennessee representatives, Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson, joined in chants from the House floor with protestors located in the House gallery.

The three lawmakers' took the House podium and continued chanting, which immediately led to them being cited for disorderly behavior, removed from committee assignments, and had them face possible expulsion on Thursday, April 6 — which only two of the lawmakers were expelled (Justin Jones and Justin Pearson) by a two-thirds majority vote.

Eric Barnes hosts a journalist roundtable with The Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells and The Daily Memphian's Samuel Hardiman and Keely Brewer. In addition to discussing the three Tennessee lawmakers' and gun legislation, guests discuss the Environmental Protection Agency releasing potential pollution caused by a local sterilization company and the impact could have on citizens.

Wrapping up, guests talk about mayoral residency requirements, MLGW's infrastructure improvement focus, drag show legislation, and more.