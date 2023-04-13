BTH: Challenges of the Local Juvenile Court System

After several months in office, Juvenile Court Judge Tarik B. Sugarmon says one of the biggest problems that the local juvenile court faces is an outdated, "punitive" mindset when it comes to processing youth. Sugarmon says reform and innovation are needed to change a revolving-door mindset.

Sugarmon, along with Juvenile Court Deputy CAO & Chief of Strategy & Innovation Stephanie Hill join host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines. In addition to discussing the challenges the local juvenile court system faces, guests talk about delinquent diversion, rehabilitation efforts for youths, data transparency within the juvenile court system, and more.