BTH: Memphis City Council Members on Residency Requirements, Redistricting, Gun Law Reform and More

The Memphis city charter states that in order to be elected mayor, one must have lived within the city limits for a minimum of 5 years. However, there is currently a legal dispute over whether a 1996 ballot referendum removed the five-year residency requirement. A chancery court is set to rule on the issue next week, in what will likely have a big impact on the current mayoral race either way.

On this week's channel 10 Behind the Headlines, host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries talk with Memphis City Council members JB Smiley Jr., Dr. Jeff Warren, and Michalyn Easter-Thomas. In addition to the mayoral residency requirements, guests discuss the possibility of redistricting and what that could mean for citizens and politicians alike.

Wrapping up, guests discuss an increase in the violent crime rate, as well as a push for gun law reforms that would run counter to state laws.