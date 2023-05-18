BTH: Improvements to Memphis International Airport

This week on Channel 10’s Behind the Headlines, the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority's President and CEO Scott Brockman and Board Chair Michael Keeney join host Eric Barnes.

Guests discuss the improvements that have been made to the Memphis International Airport, as well as projects that are in the works.

In addition, guests also talk about the funding mechanisms in place to sustain the airport in the future.

Wrapping up, guests discuss long-term planning, including dealing with increasing severe weather, as well as MLGW and electrical dependency.