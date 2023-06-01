BTH: The Budget Season Debate: Raise Taxes or Cut Programs?

The Shelby County Commission is working to compose the 2023-2024 budget. Mayor Lee Harris has proposed an increase in wheel tax, with a slight decrease in property tax. The revenue increase, which would be brought in by the wheel tax, will be allocated to education with excess funds going towards Regional One, infrastructure, and more.

While many are disgruntled about the increase in the wheel tax, Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery, says it's necessary to meet the growing revenue needs of key components of the city. Without the increases in taxes, Lowery adds, the county would have to make unwanted cuts to vital institutions and projects.

Lowery joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO/Channel 10 Behind the Headlines. In addition to the upcoming budget, Lowery talks about bail reform, youth curfews, and more.