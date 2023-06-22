BTH: Frank Colvett's Mayoral Candidate Priorities

Frank Colvett, a Memphis City Councilman for more than seven years, is among the declared candidates running for Memphis mayor (early voting starts Sept. 15; Election Day Oct. 5).

He joins host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries for this week's WKNO Channel 10 Behind the Headlines, discussing his top priorities as a future mayor. Colvett says increasing development opportunities, tackling the increase in crime and providing more affordable housing are among them.

In addition, Colvett talks about how he plans to accomplish said goals.