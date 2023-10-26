BTH: Results of Community Conversations Aimed at Crime

Community conversations, led by the Co-Founders of Trust Marketing Beverly and Howard Robertson, were recently held around the Memphis and Shelby County area. Part of a Daily Memphian series, these conversations were aimed at gathering the public's opinion on local crime.

Joining this week's WKNO-TV Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Beverly and Howard Robertson discuss the results of the community conversations, including responses about the causes of violent crime and some solutions that could be had.